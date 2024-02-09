Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku is an ardent Stonebwoy fan from the way he grooved to the latter's song Manodzi

The actor released a video recorded in his car as he couldn't get enough of the song, asking Stonebwoy to use more Ewe words in his music

Fans fell in love with the comedian and recent car owner

Actor and comedian Kyekyeku has excited netizens after he shared a video of himself singing along to Stonebwoy's hit song Manodzi.

Kyekyeku has proven to be a big fan of Stonebwoy's.

Kyekyeku, who recently flaunted his new car, posted a video on his Instagram page where he sat in his car and jammed to the song. He was in high spirits as he sang along and felt the emotions.

He told to remember to use more Ewe terms in his music because he felt the power behind those words.

When writing this report, the video had received more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments on Kyekyeku's page.

Kyekyeku, who recently disclosed the meaning of his 1957 movie, captioned the video:

A message to @stonebwoy

Quick reminder-1957 PREMIERING ON THE 6TH MARCH 2024 @royalviewcinema See you all soon

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by netizens under the video. Fans felt the vibe of the song just as Kyekyeku did.

andyozet wrote:

Highly spiritual togetherness

mzz_gg_ said:

Please I hope the car is HONDA CIVIC ❤️❤️. If I get money eh, even if it’s Nomore in fashion, I’ll buy you a Honda Civic (original Kyekyeku childrens will understand)

STONE_BURNITON SAID:

Herhh

sheillaa2 said:

Don’t you all think he should invite the legendary Asamoa Gyan

ceeaziza said:

Honda civic Kyekyekucongratulations on all your accomplishments.

