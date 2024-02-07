Actor and comedian Kyekyeku opened up about his relationship status in a recent interview

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, the fast-rising comic actor said he's still single and celibate because he's currently focused on his craft

The video has sparked reactions online

Comedian Kyekyeku says he's still single and has never had any form of intimacy before.

The actor was talking to his colleague Kwaku Manu in an interview aired on February 5, 2024.

In the interview, Kwaku Manu asked him about his relationship with a lady named Sandra, whom he had met in France. Kwaku Manu intimated that the lady was romantically attracted to Kyekyeku and wanted to know if Kyekyeku felt the same way.

The fast-rising Kumawood actor tried to avoid the question, and Kwaku Manu brought up another story about a lady named Achiaa, allegedly Kyekyeku's girlfriend in Ghana.

Kyekyeku said he's still a young boy who hasn't been involved in any romantic activity. He called himself celibate. He said:

"Stare at me for long, and you'll realise that I am still celibate and have not been in any form of relationship. I believe in God's timing for my life."

Kwaku Manu brought up the issue of Sandra again and asked whether Kyekyeku planned on having a kid with her, and he answered that it would happen in God's time.

Ghanaians react to the video

andresmoh836 said:

I see Kyekeyeku as a star in the future because of his humility

j.gamingtv said:

Kyekyeku is good at English than I thought

afroking5446 said:

Kyekyeku you're too good, please

darkwarhrichard said:

Aggressive interview no size

