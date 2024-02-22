Kyekyeku recently joined Kwadwo Sheldon for an interview ahead of his upcoming movie premiere

The duo had a lengthy conversation in which Kyekeu chimed in on the trending feud between Kyekyeku and Martha Ankomah.

Netizens hailed Kyekyeku's words with which he addressed the sensitive conversation

On February 15, 2024, a copy of Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah's lawsuit against her colleague, Lil Win, popped up online.

This comes after Lil Win descended on the actress, describing her with unprintable words because she reportedly turned down a script from a Kumawood director.

In a recent interview, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon asked Kyekyeku about his thoughts on the trending case.

Kyekyeku chimes in on Lil Win and Martha Ankomah's feud

Source: Instagram

Kyekyeku chimes in on Lil Win's issues with Martha Ankomah

According to Kyekyeku, he has yet to hear Martha Ankomah speak demeaningly about the Kumasi-based movie industry, as Lil Win asserted.

In the interview, Kyekyeku, who recently produced his first movie set to hit cinemas soon, established that actors are always at liberty to accept a role or turn it down if it doesn't suit them and they shouldn't have to suffer for whatever decision they make.

However, the actor bemoaned the trend of Ghanaian superstars passing derogatory remarks about the movie industry, emphasising the potential of such unfair statements in driving away investors.

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon's interview with Kyekyeku

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the insightful conversation between Kwadwo Sheldon and Kyekyeku.

@bernardbrenya-baah7786 said:

Humility and wisdom is taking Kyekyeku far. Kwadwo I will be glad if you could listen to the full interview of Martha and stop misquoting her. She did speak lost of sensible stuffs about the Ghana movie industry. Don't be misled by Lil Win's primitive rants. Keep up with the good work, my fellow headie.

@otoojonathan1936 wrote:

i have respected kyekyeku for how he delivers and talk sense ,Big ups Seldon

@lindaamoah3271 noted:

Well spoken Kyekyeku God bless ur hustle and ur brand u will go far in life

@Nofsgivin added:

Chale Kyekye be the realest straightforward and real

Kyekyeku makes Kwadwo Sheldon apologise to Kumawood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the heated debate between actor Kyekyeku and Kwadwo Sheldon about the Ghanaian movie industry.

The actor's insightful take on the industry influenced Sheldon to accept responsibility and agree to be more calculated with his words, considering the expansive reach of his platform.

