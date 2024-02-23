Seasoned Ghanaian actor Lil Win talked about spending about GH¢700k on his movie series, Mr President

He attributed the high expenditure to props, adding that they spent about GH¢5k daily in renting motorbikes and Land Cruisers, as well as GH¢30k in buying meat for certain scenes

The actor failed to disclose how much he would be spending on his new project with Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, saying the cost is more than all the movies he had produced

Kumawood actor Lil Win disclosed that he spent about GH¢700,000 shooting his movie series, Mr President.

Lil Win gives a breakdown of how much he spent on Mr President and other movie projects

During an exclusive interview, Lil Win shared the cost breakdown, which amounted to him spending GH¢700,000 in shooting Mr President.

He stated that one thing that took the majority of the cost was the props. He said it cost him a lot of money to rent Land Cruisers and motorbikes, saying that in a day, he would spend about GH¢5,000.

The seasoned actor also added that the various meat used in some of the scenes cost him about GH¢30,000, and after, to not waste it, the cast would pound fufu and rice balls and prepare soup with the meat.

Speaking about how he recuperates his money after spending so much shooting it, he said:

"If you want to succeed, you have to struggle. Every movie I made is a property. I have affiliated with stations like UTV and Atinka TV to show my movies."

Lil Win said that after the movies have been shown on TV, he uploads them onto his Weezy Empire YouTube Channel, where he also makes money.

The Kumawood actor spoke about his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, which will star Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, Nollywood actors he flew into Ghana.

When asked about the estimated amount he had spent so far on A Country Called Ghana, he said:

"If you put together how much I have spent on movie production from day one till date, that would not make up for how much I will spend on this new series."

Below is a video of Lil Win talking about how much money he spent shooting Mr President.

