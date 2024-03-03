Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians and stakeholders who supported her GWR sing-a-thon attempt

In a media release, the journalist/entrepreneur stated that she had accepted the outcome of the adventure

The candid statement, shared on her active Instagram account, sparked reactions from several fans

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum attempted the Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon from December 24-29, 2023, but the GWR dismissed her evidence.

The Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur has extended her candid gratitude to Ghanaians and stakeholders for their massive support throughout her sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa expresses gratitude to Ghanaians and stakeholders after her GWR sing-a-thon attempt. Photo credit: afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

In a media release issued on Saturday, March 2, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped her achieve her goal of promoting Ghanaian music.

Afua Asantewaa acknowledged the significant impact of her sing-a-thon journey throughout the attempt and beyond, even though the final result did not meet her expectations.

Afua Asantewaa stressed the sing-a-thon’s positive results, such as bringing people together to appreciate Ghanaian music over Christmas. She also highlighted the economic value provided for businesspeople and commercial entities during the event.

The mumpreneur was incredibly grateful to her family, friends, the media, corporate organisations, artistes, religious, social and political leaders, industry experts, medical and technical teams, and volunteers for their acceptance and support.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions trail the media release of Afua Asantewaa

The media statement issued by Afua Asantewaa received massive support from fans. Many applauded her message of gratitude.

Odehyeabaopoku posted:

Nice one there .

4evadilly_hair wrote:

We love you …you are our winner.

Ustruly_praiz commented:

❤️❤️❤️Asa To The World.

Sleeklymannyc_fanpage

You have done well, In fact, an inspiration.

Dorkenventures commented:

You are still a winner .

Gaisiegladys posted:

Sister Efua, please I think this is enough for your appreciation now don’t grant any interviews. ❤️❤️.

Amasika07 commented:

Congrats Afua❤️.You are a champion. I love you regardless ❤️.

Rich_dollar_bills said:

You did what our First Ladies couldn’t do dear

Anibey.ab said:

I was waiting for this. Stay back for awhile. Congratulations too.

Glypsizzile commented:

Keep ur head up, Queen. You still a winner not matter what.

Napotrinity posted:

Well done congratulations, A woman of integrity.

288.pri_akosuapriscilla posted:

❤️❤️ Thank you always a winner in my heart ❤️.

Twitter erupts as GWR disqualifies Afua Asantewaa’sAsantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Guinness World Records (GWR) sparked reactions from Ghanaians on X after the organisation dismissed Afua Asantewaa’s longest singing marathon attempt.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 23, the GWR described Afua’s failed sing-a-thon attempt as unfortunate.

“Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was unsuccessful, but we hope she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans,” the GWR said in a post on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh