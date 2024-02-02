Musician, Shatta Wale has released his much-anticipated studio album, Konekt

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has released his much anticipated new album, Konekt.

The musician hinted at the album's release last year after he dropped his explosive collaboration with Nigerian superstar, Tekno.

On February 2, 2024, the musician finally unveiled the 8-track Konekt album, which impressed scores of fans and industry professionals.

Shatta Wale works with Grammy-nominated producer

Shatta Wale's new album draws from the experience and efforts of Nigerian Grammy-affiliated music executive and promoter, Bankuli.

The Nigerian credited as a co-executive producer for the Konekt album is a big fan of Shatta Wale who ranked him above Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in an interview last year.

In addition to Tekno, the 8-track album features new artiste, Basil and Jamaican heavyweight, Bounty Killer on the song, Commando.

Some industry insiders including talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh have described Shatta Wale's new album as his "chit to do more exploits in other music markets, especially Nigeria."

Renowned blogger and PR expert, Elorm Beenie hailed Shatta Wale for showing his fans a previously unknown sophisticated side of him on the album and described it as "a good catalogue for the commercial market."

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's new album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts after listening to Shatta Wale's new album.

@ArafatRmg said:

This Shatta Wale song dey slap chale.

@LakpazG wrote:

I didn’t sleep yesterday night because of SHATTA WALE Afrobeat album the #KONEKTALBUM I can boldly say this is the Grammy album Ghanaians has been waiting for! The album is % dhope ….My favorite tho!

@af_ia_blue noted:

Shatta wale’s album is good. Ma ma me nsa so wai

Shatta Wale hails his manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had asked his fans to praise his new manager, Sammy Flex.

The musician hailed Sammy Flex, recounting how he has benefited from the manager's consistent efforts to keep him on his toes.

