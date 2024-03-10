Okyeame Kwame Gives Reason For The ‘Magic’ In His Marriage “I Always Tell My Wife The Truth”
- Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame and his wife have been married for the past 15 years
- He said the reason for the long and happy marriage is because he always tells his wife the truth no matter the consequences
- In a Facebook post, Okyeame Kwame wondered why people who claimed to love each other lie to themselves
Ghanaian hiplifelegend Okyeame Kwame shared one secret that strengthened his bond with his wife after 15 years of marriage.
The famous Ghanaian singer and his wife have been married since January 16, 2009, and are blessed with two children: a boy and a girl.
There has never been any negative news about their marriage. Their social media posts, which give some insight into their marriage, always portray them as happy and in love.
Okyeame Kwame justifies their beautiful union
In a Facebook post, Okyeame Kwame gave reasons for the magic between him and his wife, Anica.
He stated that he does not lie to his wife, no matter how difficult it is, which has contributed to their beautiful love.
He wrote that:
“My promise to God is never to tell one more lie for the rest of my life (John 4:23 to 24). However, I find it difficult to achieve this now because of worldly desires. So, I practice only telling the truth Always to my wife and that is what has created the magic between us. If you can take lies out of your relationships, it becomes Godly instantly. Can you lie to someone you love?”
Reactions to Okyeame Kwame's post
YEN.com.gh collated some comments netizens made on Okyeame Kwame's Facebook post. Read them below:
Temmy Don J said:
Congratulations uncle, on your question yes I lie to my husband plenty times. Because if I tell him the truth there is going to be a problem. So let me just enjoy my lies for peace sake. Congratulations once again to both of you2h
Kwarteng Daniel wrote:
Congratulations best couples❣️
Kofi RO said:
I’ve lied so many times but I hope God can change that for me.
Cisca Beauty wrote:
If one lie to his or her partner, it’s means there is no love ❤️ to my opinion
Akua Boakyewaa said:
So help me God ✋...Well done guys
Kate Boakye said:
That's good uncle to be truthful by some of those we love them , if you tells them the truth you become their enemies to them and that's really bad hmm ,anyway Congratulations
Okyeame Kwame and his wife graduate with a new Master's degree
Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Anica Nsiah-Appau, completed an Alternative Dispute Resolution course at the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies.
The couple attended their graduation together, donning matching red outfits adorned with sashes bearing their names, Okyeame Kwame and Mrs. Okyeame.
Okyeame Kwame expressed excitement about the course's practical and enlightening nature and said he looks forward to applying their newfound knowledge.
