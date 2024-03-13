Mr Logic has threatened to sue Lil Win for accusing him of taking hard substances and asked him to back up his claim with proof

The drama began when Mr Logic criticized Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana, stating that there was no sense in using Nigerian actors

According to Mr Logic, Lil Win granted an interview alleging that he Mr Logic takes sweets infused with hard substances

Popular pundit and artiste manager Mr Logic has threatened to sue actor and musician Lil Win over allegations of substance abuse. The dispute began when Mr Logic criticized Lil Win’s film, A Country Called Ghana, questioning the rationale behind the use of Nigerian actors.

Mr Logic and Lil Win Photo Source: Lil Win, Mr Logic

Mr Logic, who was a guest on Hitz FM's radio show, expressed his disapproval of Lil Win’s casting choices, stating that the use of Nigerian actors in a film about Ghana made little sense. This critique sparked a heated exchange between the two, resulting in Lil Win accusing Mr Logic of consuming sweets laced with hard substances.

In response to these allegations, Mr Logic has demanded proof to substantiate Lil Win’s claims. He stated that if Lil Win was confident in his accusations, he should provide evidence.

Mr Logic has since threatened legal action against Lil Win, asserting that such baseless accusations are damaging to his reputation. He expressed his intent to sue unless Lil Win could back up his claims with evidence.

Mr Logic sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

alvinspirationale said:

Did you give him the money to produce d movie? You don't have the right to tell him who to use for d movie

degazzy4 wrote:

Masa make he commot 4 there....What has he not said about other people before....When they come p3 then he go enter table under

Static Gh said:

I support Mr Logic 1000000%

Lil Win announces release date

In another story, Lil Win has shared the premiere date for his upcoming film project, A Country Called Ghana, sparking anticipation among fans.

In a post on social media, the Ghanaian actor and film producer mentioned that the premiere would happen on May 5 and May 6.

The movie, which features Nigerian stars such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, has been highly anticipated.

