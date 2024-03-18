East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club members showed off their fleet of luxury cars when they came together to celebrate their first anniversary

Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei was seen driving a Maserati Granturismo, and his friends were seen in a Ford Mustang, Toyota Tacoma and others

Many people admired their luxury lifestyle after watching the videos and even wished to be like them in the future

Members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club put Accra at a standstill when they took over the streets with their luxury cars to mark their first anniversary.

East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club members showed off their luxury cars. Image Credit: @utvghana and @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club members flaunted their luxury cars

Son of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite and General Manager for the Despite Media Group Kennedy Osei ESQ was spotted driving a sports car — a black Maserati Granturismo.

Mr Osei was spotted with two of his younger brothers, Ofori Osei and Osei Kwame Junior.

Other members of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club were seen riding in a black Toyota Tacoma and vintage cars, such as the red 2005 Jaguar XJ Super V8.

Other cars included a white Kia Stinger and a yellow Ford Mustang, among others.

Below is a video of members of the East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club flaunting their luxury cars at the Agape House New Testament Church.

Reactions as Kennedy Osei and his friends of the East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club showed off their luxury cars

The videos showing the luxury cars of Kennedy Osei and his friends of the East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club got many people wishing to be wealthy like them someday.

Below are the thoughts of some Ghanaians.

arhmahfrema said:

I will be a millionaire and my husband a billionaire. Amen

princeankrah1112 said:

No envious in their circle just connecting each other and getting rich nah yaanom de3.....

februarysveriown said:

It seems Kennedy is the class captain anaaa

donyprink said:

Ghana is hard . If you don't have it, just be silent and sit back, pray to God and work hard

khalidmardinash said:

Sika da bola so koora menua pe bi ooo na 3ye ohene oooooo

ekua_ah said:

Don’t use poverty to talk… am checking comments

wolemarley said:

They build their factories in China, sell their stuff to us, buy European cars, flex unnecessarily on us because we don't have no job and money. It's a shame!

la_bernedith_skincare said:

I will surely make money for my kids to enjoy but apply wisdom to grow the rich I will lay down for them

boafoabena said:

That is why we left the country for the big men because eiiii

Below is another video of members of the club riding in luxury cars as they convened at Eats Avenue for lunch.

Kennedy Osei and his rich friends donated GH¢10k to charity, video melted hearts

YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club presented GH¢10,000 to the Agape Children’s Home.

The group visited the Agape House New Testament Church, where they donated to mark their first anniversary.

The video of the kind gesture, posted on social media, warmed the hearts of several netizens who watched it.

Source: YEN.com.gh