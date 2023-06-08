Media star Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah celebrated her birthday with charming Instagram photos on Thursday, June 8

The TV3 journalist glowed in two different ensembles, earrings, and makeup that perfectly blended with her complexion

Media personalities such as Berla Mundi and fans reached out to celebrate Nana Akua in the comments area of her posts

TV3 journalist Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah marked her birthday with breathtaking Instagram images that had fans overall themselves as they wished her well.

The award-winning presenter took to her personal socials to share several photos to commemorate the new age.

Nana Akua's birthday look

Mensah-Aborampah stylishly adorned 'perfect' outfits. Her look included earrings and short hair for the occasion.

Nana Akua shares beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday. Photo credit: iamnanaakuaa.

Source: Instagram

The media personality, who has over a decade of experience in journalism, expressed gratitude to God for another 350 days on earth.

She wrote:

''Grateful for another 365 days; this far only by Grace. Dear God, Thank you for what is & what is to come,'' she posted on Instagram.

Since sharing the eye-catching frames online, her fans, loved ones, and colleague media stars reached out to wish her the happiest birthday on Thursday, June 8.

Media personality Berla Mundi posted a birthday message, writing: ''Happy birthday, sweetie.''

See the frames below:

Fans admire and wish Nana Akua well

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the warmest birthday wishes below.

Solacethesiren commented:

Happy birthday, sweetheart.

Elquamie posted:

My superstar!! Happy birthday sweetie. Remain blessed.

Rhyiet15 reacted:

Gracious birthday to you, love.

Derby_atubiga mentioned:

Happy birthday, momma.

Peffienfojoh reacted:

Darling, Happy birthday.

Marigoldjoicelin said:

Happy birthday.

Catherinefrimpomaa mentioned:

Happy birthday, Nana.

Sarastar489 shared:

Happy birthday, dear.

Mrs.nyann posted:

Alla chic no y3 flesh. Nana, God bless you and enlarge your territory.

Nana.boatemaa reacted:

Happy birthday beautiful. More wins.

Hagar.ow reacted:

Happy birthday Nana Akua hv a good one❤️.

Xter_beads_accessoriesgh said:

Beautiful happy birthday .

Gertrudedermetra posted:

Happy birthday, dear.

Purltik.clothing reacted:

Happy birthday ❤️June mate.

Source: YEN.com.gh