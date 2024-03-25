Fameye has released Sober, which features Nigerian musician Patoranking and is currently available on various streaming platforms

Recently, Fameye dropped a teaser of the song, whetting the appetite of his fans who have been waiting for its full release

The musician's publicist, Empress Nita, opened up to YEN.com.gh about the collaboration and explained the message behind the song

Ghanaian music star Fameye has released a new single, Sober. This highly anticipated song features popular Nigerian musician Patoranking and is now available on various streaming platforms.

Ghanaian musician Fameye and Nigeria's Patoranking Photo Source: fameye_music, patoranking

Source: Instagram

Sober's release has been highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting new music from Fameye. The anticipation was further heightened when the singer dropped a teaser of the song, giving Ghanaians a taste of what to expect. The teaser was met with excitement, with fans praising the collaboration.

Fameye's publicist talks about Sober

In an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, Fameye's publicist, Empress Nita, shed light on the collaboration and the message behind the song. She explained the picture Sober was trying to paint. She said:

This collaboration highlights the values both artistes share, which are the importance of staying true to oneself, the power of resilience, and the belief in using one's platform to inspire and motivate others.

The message of the song

Empress Nita further highlighted the message both artistes were trying to send to fans.

Sober goes beyond the personal narratives of Fameye and Patoranking; it reflects a general truth about the human spirit's capacity to overcome. It's a reminder that despite the trials and tribulations life may throw our way, staying focused, maintaining integrity, and harnessing the negative as a source of motivation can lead to remarkable success. She said.

Kwesi Arthur tops Apple Music charts

In another story, Kwesi Arthur's newly released project, This Is Not The Tape III, is currently number one on the Ghana Apple Music charts.

The musician took to his X account to thank Ghanaians for making his project the number-one album in the country.

Fans of the actor were excited about the news and encouraged the musician to keep up the good work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh