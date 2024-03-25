Gospel singer Brother Sammy owns a 20-bedroom house in Kumasi

He recently shared a video of the gigantic building on social media

The video triggered much praise from his followers who were impressed by the house

Ghanaian gospel sensation Brother Sammy has given fans a rare glimpse into his luxurious personal life, unveiling a magnificent mansion he built in Kumasi.

While he is very active on social media, Brother Sammy has always managed to keep his possessions and properties low profile.

But in a recent online video, a lady claiming to be the gospel singer's relative has shown off his house. The clip takes viewers on a guided tour through the three-story main edifice, complete with an attached boys' quarters.

Brother Sammy unveiled his mansion online Photo source: @brodasammy_nationworshipper

Brother Sammy's 20-bedroom mansion in Kumasi

The lady explained that she had just arrived for a surprise visit at Brother Sammy's home and had been impressed by the house she had seen.

She invited viewers to join her in checking out the house, which she revealed had not been completed.

"I'm surprised because every time you ask him for money, Brother Sammy will tell you that he is left with only three cedis so I'm wondering where he got the money for this. God has done well for him," she said.

As he did with McBrown's house some time ago, Brother Sammy shared a video showing his house.

Captioning the video on his Instagram page, Brother Sammy expressed gratitude to God while indicating that the house contained 20 bedrooms.

"My new house, God I thank you! 20 bedrooms."

Video of Brother Sammy's mansion sparks reactions

Brother Sammy's bold property showcase has earned praise for his accomplishments.

babucomfro said:

Hard work pay ampa, very hardworking man

edgarofori said:

...my fada, sammy tuga nie, my God is

khenstone said:

U deserve it

jenelle_skincare said:

Congratulations Snr❤️❤️❤️❤️

I taped into your oil bulidings and the Grace upon your Life man of God Sammy

Mr Logic shows off his new house

Similarly, renowned entertainment pundit Mr Logic has acquired and unveiled a new house on social media.

Mr Logic welcomed Zionfelix to his new home and recently gave him a tour of the beautiful space.

The United Showbiz pundit who described his house as a "ghetto" used the opportunity to debunk Lil Win's allegations against him over his new movie.

