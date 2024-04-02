Dr Likee, Vivian Jill and Kyekyeku, in a video, were spotted having a meal of Plantain, stew, fish and eggs

In the video, Dr Likee had already started devouring the food before his colleagues could even join in, sparking laughter from netizens

In the comments section of the video shared on Dr LikeTikTok, many folks teased that Dr Likee was a foodie

Popular movie stars Dr Likee, Vivian Jill, and Kyekyeku were spotted sharing a hearty meal together. The trio enjoyed the sumptuous meal of plantain, stew, fish, and eggs, a combination which is popular among Ashantis.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed a hungry Dr Likee already enjoying the food. His colleagues, Vivian Jill and Kyekyeku, had not even begun their meal. While they were washing their hands, Ras Nene had already given them a head start.

The comments section of the video was filled with hilarious reactions, with many netizens teasing Dr Likee for his love of food, calling him a foodie. Others were also excited to see their favourite movie stars bonding. From the video, it was obvious that they had a strong sense of friendship.

Ras Nene, Vivian Jill and Kyekyeku get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Kofi said:

Aka u stay village before they way u dey chop

user5626638152255 commented:

Aka Ebenezer didi ma 3y3 ak)n) papa. Especially when he’s eating fufuo

Brown reacted:

Aka don't joke with his food koraaa

SPANGLISH commented:

The way dr likee eat alone is appetising

BITER MAN 28 said:

Akaebeneza like food tooooo much

Abraham wrote:

Aka the senior man you like food ooo

Rashid haruna 971@ commented:

Akabenezer .....always food

Efia Odo eating fufu

In another story, Efia Odo, in a video she shared on her TikTok, won the hearts of her followers as she passionately ate fufu and soup at a local chop bar.

The socialite and actress was clearly having a good time as she swallowed large morsels of fufu and tore into the chicken with aggression.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their love for the local delicacy and admired how Efia ate.

