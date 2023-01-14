'Gidigba' hitmaker Stonebwoy has gotten the internet buzzing after a video of him being surrounded by a large crowd at Berekum surfaced online

The Bhim leader was given a presidential welcome by thousands of fans as he stormed the streets of the town

The video has generated diverse conversations on social media as many admire how the people of Berekum show love to Stonebwoy

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has taken over the streets of Berekum as he was welcomed by a large crowd of residents from the town.

Stonebwoy on the streets of Berekum with a massive crowd. Photo Source: @utvghana @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

In the video, Stonebwoy was spotted in a Red Range Rover as he stood out of the roof of the car to interact with the large crowd.

He took out his phone to record the memorable moment as the fans chanted his name and his signature name, Bhim.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is set to perform on the night of January 14, 2023, at his headline concert at the Ahenfie Palace in Berekum.

Watch videos of Stonebwoy's presidential welcome to Berekum below:

Reactions from many Ghanaians as Stonebwoy takes over streets of Berekum

portiatakyiwaa13 said:

My hometown la

_starllion_ commented:

This is genuine Love. #BHIM

maamejos remarked:

My hometown ❤️

jahwill_tuffeed remarked:

You don't have to throw money before they love you. This is Real love ❤️

dondasty commented:

Wooooow this is what we want ❤️

kobes_tone said:

We don't buy fans with money oo, real love

ablincoln95 stated:

Good for you Stonebwoy......

Meanwhile, the video of Stonebwoy being surrounded by a large crown in Berekum has sparked massive reactions on social media as many hail the Bhim leader.

