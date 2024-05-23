YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon mocked actress Fella Makafui's flat tummy tea products amid the saga surrounding the business, Simply Snatched

Sheldon posted an edited picture of himself with abs and noted that he achieved the look by taking flat tummy tea and through the support of God

The post got many people laughing hard in the comment section, while others criticised Fella's weight loss products

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has subtly slammed actress and business mogul Fella Makafui by posting an edited picture of himself with abs.

Kwadwo Sheldon and Fella Makafui in photos. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo Sheldon shades Fella Makafui

In the picture Kwadwo Sheldon posted on his verified Instagram page, he used his iPhone to take a mirror selfie of himself.

One thing about the photo that caused a frenzy online was the YouTuber having 6-packs and well-built muscles.

In the caption of the social media post, Kwadwo Sheldon noted that he achieved this look by consuming flat tummy tea and through the support of God.

"Flat tummy tea did and God supported," Kwadwo Sheldon wrote on Instagram.

Kwadwo Sheldon's post comes as there is much buzz surrounding Fella Makafui's weight loss business, Simply Snatched.

The buzz surfaced when Fella's estranged husband and talented rapper Medikal came out to say that she had surgery in Turkey and Nigeria to enhance her curves in order to promote weight loss products.

Below is Kwadwo Sheldon's post, which caused a stir on social media.

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's controversial picture

Kwadwo Sheldon's edited picture got many people laughing hard in the comment section as people asked when he got 6-packs. Others also made reference to Fella Makafui's Simply Snatched weight loss business and how it had deceived people.

Below are the reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's picture:

manifestive said:

Kwadwo macho. Black mirror edition.

_yawbossman said:

Fella drink works miracle, I need to get that Turkish drink

pages.5799 said:

Eiii God paaa really supported ur flat tummy

offeiko said:

This can't be Sheldon

samuel.boatengasare said:

We beg u,we get plenty problems for this country make u know add yours.The head is heading

amore_himself said:

When you start dey gain packs

lerason234 said:

Eeeeeeeiii the head is big for a reason

"I got it from my mum": 2023 interview of Fella denying having done BBL surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that an old video from 2023 in which actress Fella Makafui denied having gone under the knife to enhance her curves has surfaced on social media.

This came at the back of her estranged husband revealing in a video that the actress had surgery in Nigeria and another in Turkey, which he sponsored.

Many people could not believe the actress denied having done a BBL.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh