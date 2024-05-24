Ghanaian dancer Afronita left many people speechless when she shared a video of her and an obroni dancer dancing on the streets of London

They danced to Agadoo, and in the caption of the Instagram post, Afronitaa talked about how the video made her smile such that she watched it severally

Many people shared lovely views on the video such that they wondered whether the obroni dancer had Ghanaian roots

Ghanaian dancer Afronita caught the attention of many when she was spotted dancing with a white dancer known as Norbert on the street in the UK.

Afronita and a white dancer, Norbert, in photos. Image Credit: @afronitaaa and @norbertgg

Afronita and foreign dancer steal the show with their dance moves

Afronita and her dance partner Norbert danced to the viral social media sound, Agadoo, as they displayed fire moves.

The founder of Afro Star Kids Academy noted in the post's caption that they danced on the streets of London.

Impressed by the white gentleman's Afrobeat dance moves, she noted that she could not stop watching it and that the video would make people smile. In the caption, she wrote:

Agadoo in London This video will make our a smile on your faceI can’t stop watching it!

Meanwhile, after being successful in the auditions, Afronita and her dance prodigy Abigail Dromo have flown back to the UK to compete in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent.

Below is a lovely video of Afronita and a white dancer, Norbert, dancing to Agadoo.

Reactions as Afronita and obroni dancer dance to Agadoo

The video melted the hearts of many of Afronita's Instagram followers such that they could not stop completing their dance moves and incredible chemistry.

The dance moves of the foreign dancer in the video got many asking whether he had Ghanaian roots.

Below are the lovely reactions from people:

afro_tasty said:

Naaaa this guy be Osu boy Aswear ❤

officialmaskidentity said:

He killed it with the last move

mharmme_abena said:

Awww Adomaah you just pressed the mumu button in me see me smiling like a mumu

itsmheanita said:

Make sure you give him the waakye

bru_ce_0 said:

Lol gotta come back after reaching 12k wow me you, agadoo

dharlynn_18 said:

This video is cute, interesting and funny at the same time

_poku_aah said:

Adomaah I’m here again please take his number for me

