Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown has registered 1700 folks on the National Health Insurance Scheme for free and hung out with needy children of her community

The actress celebrates her 45th birthday on the 15th of August and did the charitable act as part of her birthday celebration

Nana Ama had a good time as she bonded with people of the community and left social media in awe at how kind-hearted she is

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has done a charitable act that has pleased many Ghanaians.

The actress registered 1700 Ghanaian on the National Health Insurance Scheme as part of celebrations for her 45th birthday.

Ama McBrown dancing Source: Nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama's McBrown Foundation was founded to help needy children. Hence, 700 children were registered on the scheme, including 300 adults.

The actress had a blissful time in Kumasi Kwadaso-Beposo MA School Park, where the event took place. She danced and had fun with the kids who were in glee to see the veteran actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kwadaso is the hometown of Nana Ama hence her choosing to do the charitable act there as a way of giving back to the community that helped make her who she is today.

The actress hit the dance floor with some of the children in an adorable manner which had social media gushing

The charitable act impressed many folks on social media as they gave the actress props for being kind-hearted towards the needy. See Video Here

Ghanaians Commend Nana Ama

asor_mensah said:

Charlie dis woman errr Heavens continue to smile with her

_semebia_ wrote:

Well done empress

pinkpurplepearl1 also mentioned:

Well done Nana...God bless u❤️

trends_by_eryka was also said:

Nana Nyame nk)so y3 Wo kese3

amponsah_5 expressed admiration:

Mummy may you live long in Jesus name amen ❤️ their nightmare Kwadaso broni gye wo✌️✌️✌️❤️❤️❤️ long mouth biaaa nka danmu

McBrown: 1996 Throwback Photo Shows Actress As A Teenager, Her Old School Dress Excites Fans

In other news, a throwback photo of Nana Ama McBrown has popped up online showing the actress as a teenager.

The photo, captured in 1996 when McBrown was about 19 years, shows her wearing kaba and a skirt.

Many of McBrown's fans who have sighted the photo have been excited by her fashion style and good looks.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh