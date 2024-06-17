Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson says she might release part two of her memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson'

She said this in an X post marking the one-year anniversary of the book, which garnered much public debate

She has also announced she will be sharing free copies of her book to the public

Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has teased the release of part two of her much-talked-about book, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

The news comes a year after the memoir was released to widespread attention and heated debates.

Yvonne Nelson says she wants to share more of her truth. Source: GhanaWeb, BookNook

Source: Original

The memoir, which touches on the actress’ love life, her family troubles, her search for her father, the termination of her pregnancy and her exploits as an actress and social activist, captured the attention of many Ghanaians and other international fans.

In an X post on the anniversary of the book’s launch, Yvonne Nelson expressed gratitude for the mixed reactions the book generated and the support she received from friends and strangers.

She noted that the reactions to her book, which was her opportunity to tell her truth, had revealed to her Ghanaian society’s thirst for more truth.

She teased a possible part two to deliver more of her truths to the public.

Reflecting on her book tour, “The Real Tour,” she said the experience had been exhilarating and fulfilling and was grateful for her audience's positive reactions at those events.

Meanwhile, she has shared that she will distribute free copies of the book to the general public to mark its first anniversary.

Yvonne Nelson’s book touches nerves

Yvonne Nelson’s book had scrapped some people the wrong way following its release.

One of those people was renowned Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, known as Sarkodie.

The actress claimed the musician, then a struggling artiste, had impregnated her and left her to her fate after she opted to terminate the pregnancy.

The depiction of the musician had not gone down well for him, resulting in him releasing a diss track, Try Me, where he attacked Yvonne’s character using very vulgar and defamatory lyrics.

Later, he revealed on an American show that the diss song was not meant to be released.

According to Sarkodie, Try Me was leaked by people he sent the song to after recording it.

He said he made the song to vent his frustrations but did not plan to release it to the public. He just went along when he found out it had been leaked.

Yvonne is still waiting for her dad

YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson had sent a short but emotional note to her biological father.

In a post X, formally Twitter, the famous actress said she was still looking forward to a call from her dad.

After the release of her memoir, ‘I Am not Yvonne Nelson, ' it became public knowledge that she did not know her biological dad.

Source: YEN.com.gh