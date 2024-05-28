Comedian Funny Face took his new girlfriend shopping at IB's Collection, a clothing store located in Kasoa, a suburb where he lives

The comedian cracks jokes while his girlfriend walked round the store picking items off the shelf

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments, while other admired the fact that Funny Face had found a new love

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face flaunted his new lover in a video as he took her shopping at a clothing store, IB's Collection in Kasoa.

Funny Face and his new lover. Image Credit: @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Funny Face took his lover shopping

Funny Face shared decided to spoil his new girlfriend by taking her shopping at a clothing store which is located in his neighbourhood, Kasoa.

The comedian looked so much in love as he failed to keep his hands off the beautiful young lady.

In the video, Funny Face noted that it was about time he showered her with money by giving her the liberty to choose anything she wanted in the store.

"It's about time I spent money on you. You deserve the best," Funny Face told his girlfriend in the video.

The two lovebirds were seen sharing a passionate kiss while picking out items off the shelf in the store.

Below is a video of Funny Face taking his lover shopping.

Reactions as Funny Face takes his new girlfriend shopping

The exciting video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as many people admired Funny Face's sense of humour.

Many people were also happy that he had found another lady whom he loves dearly who also loves him in return.

Below are the reactions from his fans on his Instagram page:

ibs_collection_ said:

Favorite Customer Alhaji you do all

anthonysimpson402 said:

In fact I have to meet Ekow and take him to lunch. Eiiii Ekow is suffering paaaaa

nanaop_gh said:

Do you know that you are not correct? Me? Exactly

anthonysimpson402 said:

I like the "you are having symptoms" part

issah_cubana said:

Mr Happiness you're enjoying yourself papa

el_lianc said:

Funny dunna "ba gbe bo errrh"

lmg.champ said:

Funny u no see nothing yet

pastorkofy said:

Hahahahhahahhahha funny you kill me

"He no learn": Funny Face got cozy with a curvy girl in video, Ghanaians reacted

YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, flaunted a fine lady that had many of his followers talking.

The video showed the comedian getting cosy with the pretty lady who had a beautiful skin tone and looked well-endowed.

The comedian previously dated Vanessa Nicole, his baby mama, a relationship which went sour and led to Funny Face battling with depression.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh