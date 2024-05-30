Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri, in a video, were spotted hanging out and twinning in matching green outfits as they toured a garden resort

The two movie stars held each other's hands as they enjoyed the beautiful landscape and greenery

In the comments section of the video, many people admired their long-standing friendship and the bond they shared

Ghanaian movie stars Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri delighted their fans after a video of their outing to a beautiful garden resort surfaced on TikTok. The duo were seen twinning in matching green outfits as they toured the beautiful garden.

The pair strolled hand-in-hand through the landscape, smiling and enjoying each other's company.

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri, who have worked together on numerous projects, broke into the scene with the skit series Boys Kasa. The duo have been friends for years, and many Ghanaians have highlighted how beautiful their admiration for each other is.

Ghanaians admire Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

I9izz said:

Love this lady and her simplicity so much. So pretty and proud of her

Beautymills30 reacted:

This is Beautiful and I like the background song awwn dix Is luv

Abenanyawah4234 said:

Ahof3 and Kally friendship is so beautiful ♥️♥️♥️♥️

BRITE982 commented:

THEY BROKE MY HEART WHEN I REALISED THEY WERE NOT DATING IN REAL LIFE

Jnr Saviola reacted:

kalybos don't be greedy, you have gotten yourself a wife, allow ahuofe patri to get her own

Pure heart wrote:

I’ve been wondering why they never got married Cz they are perfect together

Nana Kwame said:

So can a guy and a lady be bestfriends without falling in love ???

Bari commented:

But what exactly did they do just walking together k3k3 eturn case give some people ei Ghana mai

Kalybos twins with his wife

In a similar story, Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, in a video shared on TikTok, spent time abroad and twinned in matching outfits.

In the video, the adorable pair can be seen holding hands while wearing orange sweaters, blue jeans and boots.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited to see the recently wed couple having a good time.

