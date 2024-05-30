Kalybos And Ahuofe Patri Twin In Matching Green Outfits In Adorable Video, Ghanaians Gush Over Them
- Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri, in a video, were spotted hanging out and twinning in matching green outfits as they toured a garden resort
- The two movie stars held each other's hands as they enjoyed the beautiful landscape and greenery
- In the comments section of the video, many people admired their long-standing friendship and the bond they shared
Ghanaian movie stars Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri delighted their fans after a video of their outing to a beautiful garden resort surfaced on TikTok. The duo were seen twinning in matching green outfits as they toured the beautiful garden.
The pair strolled hand-in-hand through the landscape, smiling and enjoying each other's company.
Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri, who have worked together on numerous projects, broke into the scene with the skit series Boys Kasa. The duo have been friends for years, and many Ghanaians have highlighted how beautiful their admiration for each other is.
Ghanaians admire Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Love this lady and her simplicity so much. So pretty and proud of her
Beautymills30 reacted:
This is Beautiful and I like the background song awwn dix Is luv
Abenanyawah4234 said:
Ahof3 and Kally friendship is so beautiful ♥️♥️♥️♥️
BRITE982 commented:
THEY BROKE MY HEART WHEN I REALISED THEY WERE NOT DATING IN REAL LIFE
Jnr Saviola reacted:
kalybos don't be greedy, you have gotten yourself a wife, allow ahuofe patri to get her own
Pure heart wrote:
I’ve been wondering why they never got married Cz they are perfect together
Nana Kwame said:
So can a guy and a lady be bestfriends without falling in love ???
Bari commented:
But what exactly did they do just walking together k3k3 eturn case give some people ei Ghana mai
Kalybos twins with his wife
In a similar story, Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, in a video shared on TikTok, spent time abroad and twinned in matching outfits.
In the video, the adorable pair can be seen holding hands while wearing orange sweaters, blue jeans and boots.
In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited to see the recently wed couple having a good time.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.