Stonebwoy had a splendid night at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 1, 2024

The Dancehall superstar took home seven awards, including the coveted Artiste Of The Year crown

With his wins, Stonebwoy set some historical records, and YEN.com.gh has listed them below

Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingston Etse Satekla, was the biggest winner at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The Dancehall music stalwart emerged as the Artiste Of The Year (AOTY) on the night, pipping King Promise, Kuami Eugene and others. He also won other awards on the night.

With his triumphs, Stonebwoy made history, setting some records on the night. Here are some of the exciting records Stonebwoy made.

1. Stonebwoy equals most (AOTY) wins

Stonebwoy's AOTY win, added to his 2015 win, made it the second time he had bagged the accolade.

He thus joins the special class of Ghanaian musicians to have won the AOTY. Kojo Antwi won in 2001 and 2003, VIP in 2004 and 2011, and Sarkodie in 2010 and 2012.

2. Stonebwoy extends Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year record

Going into the night, Stonebwoy held the record for most wins in the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year category with seven wins. He had won the award in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

He extended his record with another win, beating Samini, Ras Kuuku, and Epixode to the award.

3. Stonebwoy bagged 7 awards at 25th TGMA

The Dancehall superstar did not only win the most significant award at the 25th TGMA, AOTY, but he won the most on the night.

He took home six awards in total, including the AOTY, International Collaboration Of The Year with Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year with 5th Dimension, and Collaboration Of The Year with KiDi on Likor.

King Paluta bags 2 awards at TGMA

Meanwhile, King Paluta has bagged his first-ever Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) accolades.

Paluta won two awards at the 25th TGMA held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The singer/rapper bagged the Best New Act and Best Hiplife Song awards.

His first award on the night was for Best Hiplife Song, awarded to his Y'ahitte Remix, a song featuring Kuami Eugene.

