Michael Blackson, in a video, showed off his massive mansion in Ghana, footage that left many in awe of the magnificence of his home

In the video taken by Michael Blackson from the balcony of the building, the comedian waved at a neighbour passing by

The video also showed the numerous vehicles in the compound of the Ghanaian-born American comedian

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has taken to social media to show off the opulent mansion he built in Ghana. In a video he shared on Instagram, Blackson captured the magnificence of his residence from the balcony, showing fans his lavish lifestyle.

The video gave a view of the beautiful estate as the comedian as he recorded himself on his balcony. The comedian unveiled the mansion in early 2023 when he was done building it.

While filming the video, Michael Blackson casually noticed and waved at a neighbour passing by on the streets.

The video also showed the compound of the house where a fleet of luxury vehicles was parked, signalling Blackson's taste for fine automobile collection, including several high-end Mercedez Benz, which were under a canopy. Many Ghanaians in the comments section of the video admired the house and the comedian's humour.

Michael Blackson sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users,

frank_2434 reacted:

Welcome brother for always remembering home Africa to the world

missroa1 said:

Welcome home Micheal. Always happy to hear you are back to the motherland. Ghana for life

remtru_entertainment reacted:

Welcome home brother @michaelblackson you should try visit Takoradi at least discover some talent there as well

linqwa_ said:

Baba werey Dom enter ghana to chop fish eyes again with lots of okro and fufu

