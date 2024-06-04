Kuami Eugene has become a laughing stock on social media because of his outfit at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The award ceremony, which happened on Saturday, June 1, 2024, saw Kuami Eugene rock an all-jeans outfit with a white turtle neck

Many Ghanaians felt the outfit did not come off well, citing heat as a reason why the outfit was a poor choice by the musician

Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has faced social media backlash for his choice of attire at the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The event, which took place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, saw the artist rocking an all-jeans outfit with a white turtleneck despite the hot weather conditions in Ghana.

The outfit, consisting of a thick jeans jacket and matching pants, was quickly deemed inappropriate by many Ghanaians who took to social media to express their opinions. The primary concern was the heavy nature of the clothing, which seemed unsuitable for the country's typically warm climate.

Critics pointed out that the heat in Ghana was a significant reason why Kuami Eugene'soutfit choice was considered a poor decision. The musician often kills it when it comes to red-carpet appearances, but this particular style choice has led to a flurry of jokes on social media.

Kuami Eugene's outfit sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Miss_Naya said:

TGMA red carpet and Tattered Jeans and Pollar neck shirt And see his hair and shoesCharlie Dior will catch him

I _ am_GiftGift commented:

who wears jeans for an evening program like this

Sarah said:

Mary is the one doing kuami Eugene Aswear

Lastbabe reacted:

I will say this again, this guy needs a personal fashion advisor

Best dressed at TGMA

In a related story, the most significant event on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar, the TGMAs, took place on June 1, 2024.

This year was no different as some famous celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of 10 best-dressed female celebrities at the 2024 TGMA.

