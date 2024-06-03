Ghanaian actor Lil Win has been apprehended after an accident he was involved in led to the death of a three-year-old

The actor was reportedly speeding in his sports vehicle when the accident happened

A video of his arrest has popped up online, sparking mixed reactions from fans

Ghanaian actor Lil Win's glory after producing the most critically acclaimed film this year turned into a tragedy after an accident he was involved in ended the life of a three-year-old boy.

After the accident, the actor appeared to be the victim with the least critical injury, enabling him to attend his movie premiere in Kumasi later that night.

The deceased's family, together with many fans, have described his appearance at the movie premiere hours after the accident as insensitive.

Lil Win arrested in a wheelchair

On June 3, a video of Lil Win's arrest popped up online. In the video, the actor was seemingly whisked away after he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and transported to a waiting police vehicle in a wheelchair.

Lil Win was taken to the Manhyia Division Police Command's MTTD. Two individuals helped him, considering his inability to walk after being discharged from the hospital.

He also appeared to be in a neck brace, which is often recommended for accident victims to stabilise the neck and prevent further injury.

The video of Lil Win's arrest caused a frenzy online as fans took to social media to share their thoughts, referencing his state at his movie premiere.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's arrest

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's arrest.

@AnsongAsamoah wrote:

He walked to his movie premiere. And he's in a wheelchair with people aiding him to walk. We no be serious!

@Sir_Skoba noted:

This news is hardhitting for those who love this guy. Time to reflect and learn, champ..This guy needs to take his time...

@Apuche_ remarked:

managed to attend movie premier, went for Thanksgiving service on Sunday to thank the Lord. Came back to the hospital on Monday to wear a neck brace. He really show say he be actor

@_kwansa said:

Ah lil win really want fanfool we or what

Family of three-year-old accuses actor of disrespect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Nana Yaw, the three-year-old boy who died in the aftermath of Ghanaian actor Lil Win's accident, shared their displeasure regarding certain things as they grieve their loss.

The spokesperson for the family, Mr Dacosta Boakye, in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nda_media, expressed displeasure with the utterances and actions of Lil Win's publicist Okyeame Akwaadaa Nyame.

