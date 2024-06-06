Prophet Suro Nyame, in a video, bragged as he touched down at an airport in South Africa

The young pastor, who has become a social media sensation, admired the beauty of the airport and threw shade at folk who have not yet experienced travelling

Suro Nyame went on to say that abroad was the real heaven as he continued to marvel at the beauty on display

Famous social media sensation Prophet Suro Nyame, in a video he shared on TikTok, could not contain his excitement as he touched down at Johannesburg International Airport in South Africa. The popular preacher used this arrival as an opportunity to boast about his travel experiences while throwing shade at those less fortunate.

Dressed in a heavy jacket, Suro Nyame admired the airport's architecture and the serene atmosphere. His excitement was clear as he strolled through the terminal as one of his entourage captured the moment on camera.

The young pastor did not hold back as he compared the beauty of his surroundings to that of heaven. He stated that there might not be a need to make it to heaven since abroad already did a good job of mimicking the eternal place. His comments sparked reactions from many Ghanaians, who chastised him, saying travelling to South Africa was nothing special to brag about.

Suro Nyame sparks reactions

Merlin Morgan81 said:

Some would say u r mad...but You're saying the Painful truth

4ktrey_Baby commented:

It’s same Africa Ohenecome to Uk here to have better life

Sambrake reacted:

so how did you preach there cos i len there's no getto there

weapon 12 commented:

I see you dey happy in south africa here how do you feel the cold

