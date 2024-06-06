Lil Win's wife has been affected by the actor's legal troubles following a fatal accident he was involved in

The woman who lives abroad with the actor's kids has shared an emotional video of herself brooding over the actor's current state

The emotional video has garnered mixed reactions from fans

Ghanaian actor, Lil Win is currently facing the wrath of the law and the family of a three-year-old boy who lost his life on May 25 after his accident on May 25.

The little boy was in the front seat of his father's vehicle when the terrible accident happened in Kumasi.

The actor's wife has opened up about her emotions as Lil Win navigates his way around his legal troubles.

Lil Win and his wife Photo source: Instagram/OficialLilWin, TikTOk/OhemaaPrettyGold

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's wife breaks down in tears

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win's wife, who jubilated after her husband survived the accident, was seen with heavy eyes, crying over her husband's issues.

Maame Serwaa lives abroad with Lil Win's little children and has not been able to offer physical support to him since the accident and its related troubles. She has had to resort to prayer as an alternative.

"Dear God, as I offer a prayer for my husband I ask that you would protect him. Please protect his life and his health. Please also protect him from anyone or anything that could do him harm. He is such a blessing in my life and to our family," Maame Serwaa wrote as she shared a video of her crying online.

While some fans empathised with Lil Win's wife, others criticised her for courting public sympathy.

Fans react to Mrs Nkansah's tears

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Lil Win's wife crying.

babis said:

it can happen to everyone wat if the actor died... eeei a country called Ghana aaa such prominent actor who always makes us smile lord help him

Otuosepo Adomba Nelson TV commented:

sister let ur heart be at peace okay na kojo is moving to next level n it will shock Ghanaian

afia__Serwaa20 wrote:

This is a situation next time he won’t drive carelessly, the little boy means a lot to his family too .be strong

Gloria Gyamfi shared:

my sister,sorry to say this if you have any chance, come home and be with him for sometime, this is the time he needs you around ok

VEE'S ELEGANT WARDROBE ✨️added:

But I don't understand why the law is treating Kojo Nkansah as if he intentionally created the accident? eeeiii Ghana hmm

Lil Win charged after accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil WIn had appeared before the law following the fatal accident he was involved in.

The actor has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm and faces up to seven years in jail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh