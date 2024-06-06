Afronita is set to feature on the Access All Arena show after her exploits at the 17th edition of Britain's Got Talent

The dancer, who placed third alongside her partner, Abigail, was featured in a photo shared by Access All Arena with the caption indicating the interview had been done

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were happy to see Afronita gaining international media attention

Ghanaian dancer Afronita, after her groundbreaking performance at the 17th edition of Britain's Got Talent, is set to feature on the popular show Access All Arena.

This exciting news follows her impressive performance on the talent show, where she and her dance partner, Abigail, secured a commendable third place.

Access All Arena shared a glimpse of the upcoming interview on their social media platforms. The post featured a photo of Afronita and the show's hosts smiling. It was captioned with an announcement that the interview had already been recorded:

"What an icon! Thanks for joining us, @afronitaaa @bgt #bgt #afronitaaa," the caption said.

Afronita and Abigail's journey on Britain's Got Talent has been hailed by many Ghanaians who have expressed national pride in them.

The photo that was shared by Access All Arena gained a lot of attention, especially from Afronita's supporters in Ghana. The comments section was filled with Ghanaians celebrating her international recognition.

Ghanaians praise Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

belindasarp said:

Congratulations honey you deserve everything and more

ivyadjei99 said:

C'mmon international ⭐star

esinam_love commented:

Our INTERNATIONAL STARS

mharmme_abena said:

STARGYAL FOR COUNTLESS REASONS ⭐️

mrs_a.t.o reacted:

We are doing international media rounds, put some respect on the Afronitaaa

Wesley Girls congratulate Afronita

In a related story, Wesley Girls Senior High School congratulated dancers Afronita and Abigail after their Britain's Got Talent exploits.

Afronita, an alumna of the school, shared a screenshot of their congratulatory message on her Instagram Stories.

Afronitaa and Abigail made Ghana proud as they danced their way to third place in the talent show, earning them praise across the country.

