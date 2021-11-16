Abena Korkor has dazzled social media with her latest photos without makeup

The media personality appeared to have gone on a run in a part of town as she stunned in her gym outfit

Abena Korkor was in the news recently after she posted some throwback photos of herself

Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has wowed her teeming fans online after she was spotted in a new set of photos flaunting her beauty on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen in gym clothes as she flaunted her workout face and body.

She was spotted with a straight face she sported her now popular low-permed haircut - this time without any dye.

Photos of Abena Korkor. Source: Instagram/missabenakorkor

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Abena Korkor was spotted wearing black gym attire as she went on a jogging trip on what looked like the Aburi mountains.

After posting the photo, Abena Korkor captioned them:

"It’s a new dawn , it’s a new day!"

Fans take to the comment section to react to the photos of Abena Korkor

Many fans of the media personality took to the comment section to react to the photos.

acolatse.james came in with the comment:

"Looking sweet"

sambve wanted to take part in the keep fit adventure with Abena:

"I will join you on weekends"

noralove697 wanted to know where Abena was standing:

"Which area b dat"

peterowoeyewise also wrote:

"Killer figure"

There were many comments that showed fans were happy to see Abena Korkor dazzling in her photos.

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in stunning photo dressed in purple; fans react massively

Speaking about photos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that influential Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with a new breathtaking photo of herself.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown was seen beaming with her infectious smile.

The United Showbiz host was seen wearing a purple dress which had some pearly strings attached to the shoulder bits.

Source: Yen