Wesley Girls Congratulate Alumna Afronita's Britain's Got Talent Exploits With Abigail
- Wesley Girls Senior High School have congratulated dancers Afronita and Abigail after their Britain's Got Talent exploits
- Afronita, who is an alumna of the school, shared a screenshot of their congratulatory message on her Instagram Stories
- Afronitaa and Abigail made Ghana proud as they danced their way to third place in the talent show, earning them praise across the country
Wesley Girls Senior High School has proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of Afronita and Abigail, two talented dancers who showed exceptional skills on the international stage of Britain's Got Talent.
The duo's brilliant performances captured the hearts of audiences and judges, shooting them to a third-place finish that made Ghana proud.
Afronita, an alumna of Wesley Girls, took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the congratulatory message she received from her alma mater. The message expressed the school's pride and joy in seeing one of their own achieving such a prestigious accolade on a global platform.
Many Ghanaians have praised this recognition, feeling it was a thoughtful gesture.
Ghanaians congratulate Afronita and Abigail
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
sweetmotha said:
Awwww kudos to them, so incredibly proud of them. I’m 69YG
papabiowusua commented:
Pacesetters . Waoow!!! Such a spectacular performance . For once, I felt the patriotism we originally had as Ghanaians.
mrs_a.t.o said:
In the History of Ghana , the name AFRONITAAA will NEVER be FORGOTTEN. Generations will remember your brave act of putting Ghana on the Map ️. May God bless you HER. EXCELLENCY DANITA AKOSUA ADOMAA YEBOAH
blackovhybesgmail.com9 wrote:
Sis God bless you for the good job done with my small sis Abigail
University of Ghana send their congratulations
In a related story, the University of Ghana congratulated Afronita for her exploits with Abigail at the just-ended BGT.
Afronita, a third-year student at the UG, and her dance partner, Abigail, made Ghana proud by placing third in the 17th season of BGT.
Since their exploits in the UK, the duo have been flooded with congratulatory messages, with the latest coming from the UG.
