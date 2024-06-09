Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Ga Manste Nii Teiko Tsuru II on Sunday, June 9, 2024

A durbar was held at the Ga Mantse's Palace at Kaneshie in Accra to climax the historic occasion

Despite, Ofori Sarpong, and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club stormed the durbar in an expensive convoy

There was a display of posh cars at the durbar to honour the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Accra.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The historic visit was climaxed with a grand durbar at Ga Mantse's palace at Kaneshie.

Despite and friends at Otumfuo's durbar in Accra Photo source: @theasante_nation

Source: Instagram

The durbar saw many prominent people joining the Ga Mantse to celebrate the Asantehene. Among them were members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

In videos sighted on social media, the members arrived in a long convoy of expensive vehicles, including Despite's Bugatti. Other cars included Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and Range Rover.

Clad in different shades of white, the East Legon Executive Fitness Club members arrived at the durbar grounds in a long queue.

The squad, some of whom are Asantes, paid homage to their king by going to greet him.

Source: YEN.com.gh