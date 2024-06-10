Asantehene Visits Ga Mantse: Stephen Appiah And Wife Hannah Appiah Rock Traditional Outfits
- Stephen Appiah was present during the Asantehene's visit to the Ga Mantse, alongside his wife, Hannah Appiah
- In some photos and videos shared by the ex-footballer on his Instagram page, he and his wife looked ravishing as they rocked traditional outfits
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on June 9, 2024; the historic visit climaxed with a grand durbar at Ga Mantse's palace at Kaneshie
Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and his wife, Hannah Appiah, were present during the Asantehene's visit to the Ga Mantse on Sunday, June 9, 2024. This event marked a significant day in Ghanaian history.
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paid a visit to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. This historic visit was a grand affair, culminating in a durbar at the Ga Mantse's palace at Kaneshie.
Stephen Appiah, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, and his wife, Hannah, were among the distinguished guests. The couple made a notable appearance in their traditional outfits. Appiah rocked a traditional cloth, complementing it with a pair of ornamented Akan sandals. His wife also wore a beautiful Kente dress and stood by her husband as they took several pictures and videos.
Appiah shared glimpses of the event on his Instagram page. In the comments section of his post, Ghanaians admired him and his beautiful wife.
Steven Appiah and wife win hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
kt_addai said:
The Kente looks good on u big man❤️
afaateynii reacted:
Even in your traditional clothing, there is swag. Capito , you do all
nanaachie wrote:
Capitano capitano Tonado and wifee
anthony_baffoe5 also commented:
El Capitano and Wifee
Asantehene makes donation
In a related story, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, donated GH₵500k to the Ga Manste Education Fund.
The donation came during a durbar held on Sunday, June 9, 2024, to honour the Asantehene. The durbar was part of a special welcome for the Asantehene, who had come to Accra on a historic visit.
