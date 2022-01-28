The General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, is held in high esteem by a lot of Ghanaians.

Aside from her eloquence, Nana Aba has also established herself as one of Ghana’s powerful media women.

Not much is known about her personal life but Nana Aba is known as a change-maker, an educationist, and one who makes social interventions in the lives of others.

YEN.com.gh brings you five of Nana Aba’s admirable social interventions that have earned her the praises and respect of many.

1. “Tramol” sensitization and education: In 2018, the common topic on TV, radio, and the internet was “tramol” education. This was when Nana Aba embarked on a campaign on tramadol abuse to sensitise the youth, and Ghana at large about the canker that was destroying and killing both old and young alike.

Through this campaign, many people addicts, including boys as young as seven years, had change of heart and refrained from that harmful habit. Nana Aba even helped one of the young boys to overcome his addiction and with her help and Bola Ray’s the boy was put back in school. Nana Aba also expressed sadness when one of the addicts died in 2020:

2. Soliciting funds for the separation of Siamese twins: Nana Aba was also hailed for her timely intervention to solicit funds for the surgery needed to separate some Siamese twins. According to reports, the mother of the twins stormed the offices of GHOne to seek help. Nana Aba’s support drew the attention of President Akufo-Addo who gave a sum of 3million cedis for the surgery:

3. Random employment for others: Nana Aba is also known for offering employment opportunities to random people she met on the street. One of such ones is Ebetodo, a young man she reportedly met hawking on the who became a journalist. The young man had his dreams of becoming a media person come true with Nana Aba’s support.

4. Support for friends: Nana Aba is also spoken of as a good and supportive friend. This was manifested when she supported Shatta Wale with two cars at the launch of his Shaxi ride-hailing business. Shatta Wale was full of praise for his friend for her kind gesture.

5. Launch of foundation: Nana Aba has successfully launched her own foundation, Hearts Wide Open, to enable her to expand the scope of her social interventions. The launch of the foundation got Nana Aba on the lips of social media users. They believe that she will go far in helping others with the NGO.

Nana Aba Anamoah has a son, Papa Kow, whom she has spoken highly of but on rare occasions.

