The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has donated an amount of GH₵500,000 to the Ga Manste Education.

Otumfuo donated the amount during a grand durbar held in his honour by the Ga State, led by the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, on June 9, 2024.

"I want to donate an amount of GHC500,000 to the Ga Education Fund to help in the education of less-privileged Ga children," the Asantehene declared.

The durbar formed part of the activities marking the historic visit of the King of Asante, the first such visit since 1946.

In his address, the Asantehene expressed gratitude to the Ga State for the warm reception and called for unity among the peoples of the two kingdoms and all chiefs in the country.

"The people of Ga and Asante must unite to develop our peoples. All Ga chiefs must unite behind Nii Teiko Tsuru II. Unity and development must be our focus in the interest of our children," he emphasized.

The Asantehene stressed that the focus of modern chieftaincy should be on development rather than conquering new territories.

"The fight now should be for development in the interest of the future generation," he stated.

Expressing his appreciation for the support he received during his 25th anniversary celebrations, the Asantehene said:

"I appreciate your presence during my 25th anniversary celebration. You showed love. This is a reciprocal gesture."

