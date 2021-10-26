Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is seen screaming at her lover that it is over between them

The man did not budge and went ahead to shower notes of dollars on Jackie

His gesture confused Jackie to change her mind eventually

Some have commented that there is power in money

A video of popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, screaming “it is over” to her lover, has popped up on the internet.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the face of Jackie’s lover did not show, but she is seen with a straight face telling him that she was no longer interested in their relationship.

The voice of the lover is heard in the background asking Jackie if she was sure that the relationship was over.

A collage of Jackie Appiah. Photo credit: @jackieappiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Just then, he is seen raining notes of dollars on Jackie and this got her very confused.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jackie started smiling as the notes fell on her, with her lover still asking if she still wants to end their affair.

Obviously, the money played a role as Jackie quickly changed her mind and said she was giving the lover a last chance.

The video has caught the attention of some social media users with one of them, Asare, commenting: “Money power”.

asare3920: “Money power.”

Jackie excites fans in Dubai

Meanwhile, Jackie recently trended in the news following her interaction with some fans at a restaurant in Dubai.

She had gone to the restaurant to eat when two of the waitresses approached to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

When they finally got to know she was the one, they were so excited that they called other colleagues to come and see the screen diva.

Moesha's lookalike

In other entertainment news, a photo of a lady who looks so much like actress Moesha Boduong has been published.

The only difference between the two women is their teeth, as seen in the photo.

Source: Yen