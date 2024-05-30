Bullet: Wendy Shay Hasn't Left RuffTown Records Yet (Video)
- RuffTown Records boss Bullet talks about Wendy Shay’s rumoured exit from his label
- Wendy Shay recently sparked rumours of an exit after she made a social media post, suggesting that she was now an independent artiste
- According to astute music executive, there is a small issue between them which they are trying to resolve
C.E.O of Rufftown Records, Bullet, has finally broken his silence over the future of his top signee, Wendy Shay.
Wendy Shay's rumoured exit
Rumours surfaced online recently that singer, Wendy Shay had left RuffTown Records after a recent social media post.
The Shay on You hitmaker sparked exit rumours when she announced her new YouTube channel.
“SHAYGANG my new video will not be on RuffTown Records Channel. Follow me as I embark on a new journey and subscribe to my new YouTube account,” she tweeted.
She also removed all traces of RuffTown Records from her various social media accounts.
Bullet responds to Wendy Shay rumours
Speaking in an interview with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo, Bullet revealed that Wendy Shay has not left the record label yet when asked if the rumours were true.
He, however, acknowledged that there are little issues between them and that both parties are working behind the scenes to resolve them.
“Wendy Shay hasn’t really left the label yet. There are issues between us, but it is being settled. People think they are creating drama for hype and it’s sad,” he revealed.
Watch the video below:
Fans beg Wendy Shay not to leave RuffTown
The revelation by Bullet has triggered sadness among social media users. Some fans have begged Wendy Shay not to ditch her label.
takyiwaa61 said:
Wendy, please come back oooo . I'm begging you, dear.
thickness_bodies said:
It’s well
nanaakua_official said:
❤️❤️
about_ghana said:
Oh @wendyshayofficial come back
Jamaica's Mavado falls in love with Wendy Shay song
Meanwhile, Wendy Shay's latest single, Holy Father, featuring Ras Kuuku, continues to make waves.
The song has caught the attention of several celebrities, including the renowned dancehall superstar Mavado.
A video of him singing the song has surfaced online, exciting scores of Ghanaian fans who have also fallen in love with the song.
Source: YEN.com.gh
