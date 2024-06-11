A video of Ghanaian player Antoine Semenyo receiving a portrait of himself from a talented Ghanaian artist has popped up online

The portrait which has warmed the hearts of many is the exact photocopy of the Ghanaian player

Many netizens who saw the portrait were impressed and took to the comment section to praise the artist for his works

Ghanaian player Antoine Semenyo could not conceal his joy when a talented artist presented him with a portrait of himself.

The artist, Dyan Arts, surprised the player at the Black Stars camp in Kumasi with the lovely portrait, which looked exactly like the player.

Source: TikTok

An online video shared by @dyanartsofficial 1 captured the priceless moment when Dyan Arts personally handed the portrait to Semenyo.

Taken aback by the gesture, Semenyo smiled while engaging the artist, who was delighted to deliver the portrait to the player.

The kind gentleman, who has previously sketched portraits of other players, including Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, etc., presented Semenyo's to him at no cost.

Semenyo appreciated the artist with a warm handshake.

Netizens react to video of Semenyo receiving his portrait from a Ghanaian artist

The gesture impressed netizens who saw the footage and took to the comment section to share their views.

@oheneroland19 wrote:

"If you mess up we go come take our picture."

@Triple On Diamonds wrote:

"Hard work bro."

@CERTIFIED LONER wrote:

"So cleeeeaaan."

@user7844755771237 wrote:

"More room for improvement buddy."

@Nana_Esi wrote:

"Semenyo really has a good aura around him."

@myopee wrote:

"Semenyo be fine boy."

@Wasgreat wrote:

"Masa give him Money oo. don't just say thank you and left."

Jordan Ayew: Ghanaian artist presents footballer with portrait drawing he made of him

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew, in a video, was presented with a pencil portrait drawing of him by a talented Ghanaian artist.

The young man who made the drawing visited the Black Stars camp and presented the portrait to the player.

However, Jordan Ayew's face was stern, and many Ghanaians in the video's comment section questioned why he did not smile.

Source: YEN.com.gh