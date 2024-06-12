Ras Nene, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, narrated how he narrowly escaped prison in his younger days on the streets

The actor mentioned that he was arrested by the police for smoking a hard substance but managed to flip the case on its head in court

Ras Nene narrated how he and his crew used to do bad things in the streets before he found God and acting

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, opened up about his bad past and how he narrowly avoided a prison sentence in his younger days.

Ras Nene recounted an incident where he was apprehended by the police for smoking a hard substance. However, the actor managed to turn the situation around in court.

He said he was arrested for a roll of herb, but he informed the judge that the arresting officer had seized a sack full of the substance. This revelation led to the police being questioned about the whereabouts of the rest of the substance, and as a result, the case was dismissed.

The actor went on to share more about his past life on the streets. He admitted that he and his crew were involved in immoral activities before he found his calling in acting and embraced a spiritual path, turning to Christ.

Ras Nene's story impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

asamoahclement39 said:

Now who will be in prison the policeman or the criminal

@mr.patrick61 commented:

imagine aka was imprisoned like my happiness has been taken away from me

appiahfrank366 reacted:

bro u Taya for the life in said OOO All the best

Seth Doudu commented:

The police man is wanted

Nana Nkansah Agyiman wrote:

This man is full of testimony

Ras Nene praises Emelia Brobbey

In another story, Ras Nene praised Emelia Brobbey in a video as he narrated how the actress gave him his first experience driving a Range Rover.

The actor narrated how great it was to experience a luxury vehicle for the first time and expressed interest in owning one someday.

Emelia, who was present, encouraged Ras Nene, stating that he would eventually own one at the right time.

