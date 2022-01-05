One Blogger Must Go To Jail This Year – Shatta Wale Vows

One of Shatta Wale's New Year resolutions this 2022 is to take take a blogger to jail so that he or she learns some sense from their lack of professionalism

In a post made by the self-proclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, on Facebook he threatened to hold a blogger to the law for the false publications they make

The Freedom hitmaker also disclosed that he has already begun conversations with the police and a blogger will be used as a scapegoat by the end of the year

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah, widely known as Shatta Wale has vowed to take one blogger to prison for publishing and spreading false information in the country just so they take professionalism seriously.

Last year, the Shatta Movement president was instrumental in the enforcement of laws against false prophesies in the country and has pledged to use a blogger as a scapegoat in Ghana for false publications.

Shatta wale who has been in the news in recent times for his numerous social media brawls with Nigerian artists and believes some bloggers are miscommunicating the truth in their reports to the public.

The Freedom hitmaker took to his social media pages to declare his intentions for bloggers in Ghana this year just to instill some sense of professionalism in them.

He wrote, “This year alone I want to make sure one blogger goes to prison and learn what is being a professional. Whilst Nigerian bloggers deh praise their own in this current situation, Ghanaian bloggers are spreading false information in the country.”

Shatta Wale also stated that he has already begun conversations with the police and stated:

“This is what I told one Great police officer that if they don’t check these things there won’t be any disciplines in the country. I fought for prophesies and I will again fight bloggers this year. Watch Me!! Shatta Wale”

Source: YEN.com.gh