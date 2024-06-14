Dr Louisa Satekla has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Verna Water

Dr Louisa was unveiled at a press conference in Accra with her husband, Stonebwoy, present at the event on June 14, 2024

Fans on social media have sent congratulatory messages in celebration of her significant achievement

Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of Dancehall artist Stonebwoy, has bagged a significant brand ambassadorial deal.

Dr Louisa lands ambassadorial deal

Twellium Industries Ghana announced Dr Louisa Satekla as Verna Water's new brand ambassador at a press conference in Accra on June 14, 2024.

The medical professional will represent the Verna Water brand and promote its values and products to a broader audience.

Dr Louisa Satekla, in her husband's company, Stonebwoy, at the unveiling event, expressed her excitement about promoting the famous water brand.

Speaking to the media at the event, Mrs Satekla said,

"It is truly an honour to be part of the Twellium family. We share similar values in terms of giving back to society. The company has employed a lot of people in Ghana. I love the fact that the company supports industrialization, which is very important in these times. My affiliation with Verna is close to my heart, especially because this is the only water brand in Ghana that is backed by the Ghana Medical Association."

Dr Louisa's deal with Verna Water marks her first brand deal in 2024.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the news

Ghanaians on social media could not hide their joy for her when they heard the announcement. Here are some comments YEN.com.gh has compiled.

@lynkolndesage commented:

"A woman of prestige. Congratulations @drlouisa_s"

@NKA_jhess commented:

"Nice one"

@efo_phil commented:

"Congrats to her"

@talonsofeagle_ commented:

"Wife of the year"

@elorm_king commented:

"Proper wife!"

