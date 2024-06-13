Stonebwoy, in an interview on Assase Radio, has stated that he has no beef or rivalry with any artiste in the music industry

Stonebwoy, the newly crowned TGMA Artiste of the Year, has addressed his rivalry with dancehall star Shatta Wale and other music industry artists.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Stonebwoy stated that he has no beef or rivalry with any artiste in the music industry as he is "solid" as an artiste.

According to the dancehall star, he is a married man not interested in getting entangled in beef or rivalry with anyone in the industry.

He said:

"I am not in any rivalry with anybody. I have to state that this is a good opportunity to let the world know that I am not in a rivalry situation. I am a married man. I am solid. I am not fighting anybody. We can all see."

Addressing his issues with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy explained that rivalry demands back-and-forth exchanges between feuding parties, which is not worth it.

He said:

"A beef is when you get replies. A rivalry is when you get back-and-forth exchanges, so it is not worth it or qualified to be called a rivalry."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's comments.

@Chocomilobabes commented:

"Meaning say he no Dey rate wale seerf. Slow"

@darko_pan44044 commented:

"He is digging his hole with hate from other artists"

@SherryFord82398 commented:

"Well said … A beef is when you get a reply"

@KwekuN15628 commented:

"No competition with nobody Bhim"

@BrandyBank86178 commented:

"We're too busy to pay heed to anyone"

Stonebwoy speaks on Shatta Wale's cancelled Legon show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy cleared the air about his perceived role in Shatta Wale's cancelled show at the University of Ghana.

The dancehall star said he had nothing to do with Shatta Wale's show's cancellation. He also admitted that he was surprised to discover the accusations despite the Dean of Students' statement that the cancellation was based on the organisers' failure to comply with the university's protocols.

