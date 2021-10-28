Maxin Mawusi Mensah, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, has warmed hearts on social media with her latest video.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Baby Maxin, as she is affectionately called, exhibiting an impressive command of the English language.

In the video shared on Maxin's Instagram page, the two-year-old is seen in the shop of Amalena, a kids shop where she serves as a brand ambassador.

Baby Maxin speaks English impressively at her age and fans are in love Photo source: @iambabymaxin

Going straight to the section with barbie dolls, Maxin tried to carry some of the dolls around in a bid to arrange them.

While she arranged the dolls, Maxin was heard talking to the toys in English.

"Here you go. Here you go, this one too," she was heard saying.

The mother who was in the background was heard singing for Baby Maxin.

Watch the adorable video below:

Fans react

Maxin's video has excited her followers, especially the part she spoke. Many of them have taken to the comment section to praise her.

Below are some of the interesting comments YEN.com.gh sighted under the post:

nickyemprezz said:

"Aow soo lovely may u grow well in the sight of the Lord ."

ellisabellanyame said:

"Nano ne br)fo mpo n'eku me."

wisdom_empaya said:

"She say here you go wow baby maxi of yesterday ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

juliet_atrikesale_122 said:

She’s playing with her friends what a happy child ❤️❤️

