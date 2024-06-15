Stonebwoy: Grammy Spotlights Ghanaian Musician's New Release Your Body
- Stonebwoy has released his first single Your Body, after his TGMA Artiste of the Year win
- He teased the song during his critically acclaimed performance at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards
- The song has made it to Grammy's picks for its New Music Friday list, which features top acts like Khalid and Victoria Monet
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has started to offload his slew of hit tracks as he begins his new era as a two-time TGMA Artiste of the Year winner.
On June 14, Stonebwoy released his latest track, Your Body, a scintillating anthem celebrating love in all its complexities.
The highly anticipated release comes after his recent performance at the TGMAs, where he teased the song.
Stonebwoy featured by Grammy
Stonebwoy earned significant plaudits with his culturally immersive TGMA performance, which spiked up the anticipation for Your Body.
The new song made it to the Jun 14 edition of the Grammy's New Music Friday list, which features the works of global stars, including Khalid's Adore You.
The Grammy feature described Stonebwoy's new song as "an impressive serve which will get your body moving."
The song was born out of the collaborative production efforts of John P and Bijan Amir, who has catalogue pop hits like Offset and Metro Booming's Ric Flaire Drip.
Fans hail Stonebwoy's new drop
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's latest track, Your Body.
@Excellency31358 said:
someone should say BHIM❤️
@GeneralMarcus18 wrote:
Your body will get your body moving
@Arm__romero1 noted:
Stonebwoy been ft on grammys NMFL is not a news.. Chairman is already a super star
@_k_obby added:
The beat sounds similar to kelvyn boy’s “Na you” song
Stonebwoy backs his wife to sign a new brand deal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, had embarked on a tour of Twellium Industrial Company Limited.
The musician's wife was unveiled as an ambassador for the company's water product. Fans hailed for his presence at the event and constant support to his wife.
