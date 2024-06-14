Stonebwoy Supports Dr Louisa In Grand Style As Verna Water Unveils Her As New Brand Ambassador
- Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, has been unveiled as a new brand ambassador for Verna mineral water
- The company held a ceremony at its headquarters to mark Dr Louisa's beginning as a brand ambassador
- Fans hailed Stonebwoy's efforts in supporting his wife after footage from the ceremony popped up online
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, embarked on a tour of Twellium Industrial Company Limited.
At the event, Dr Louisa was unveiled as the new ambassador for Verna Mineral Water, a subsidiary under Twellium.
Fans couldn't help but acknowledge Stonebwoy's efforts in support of his wife at the unveiling event.
Stonebwoy supports his wife
Stonebwoy, the reigning artiste of the year and his wife had been a power couple since they married in 2018.
The couple has signed deals with brands such as Ghandor Cosmetics and Bigoo soft drinks.
Stonebwoy was seen firmly beside his wife during her acceptance speech as a new brand ambassador. She said,
My affiliation with Verna is close to my heart, especially because it's the only water in Ghana that is backed by the Ghana Medical Association.
Fans react to Stonebwoy's support for Verna
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and his wife's latest milestone.
reginald_bossman said:
If it was medikal like by now fella dance aa make in pant all wet but u see decent and beautiful marriage material she support in husband in a respectful way
derealmayah wrote:
The wife is wondering which kind of man is this?
ambitious_afia commented:
This is beautiful the music God keep going higher
fr3me_manager noted:
She'll look good on the billboard
_abhenashatta_ remarked:
CJ Maame eeeiii ,everlastingin Stonebuoys voice
spiritual_talk_theword added:
Can we take a moment and Appreciate how beautiful this young lady is!! Look at how she came and change the career of her husband! All his Glory is tied to HER being around! She is an ANGEL!!!
Stonebwoy eulogises wife on 33rd birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, had celebrated her 33rd birthday.
Stonebwoy marked the significant milestone with a small celebration and posted visuals from their mini-celebration to Instagram.
