An old video of Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa at Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions has surfaced online

Afua tried her luck during season six of the beauty pageant; however, she failed to make it at the end of the auditions

Netizens who saw the video were mesmerised and took to the comment section to praise her for her resilience

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has repeatedly proven to be a resilient young lady who never stops until she reaches the top.

Afua Asantewaa left many mesmerised after she declared her intention to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing period—and she actually tried.

Photos of Afua Asantewaa Image credit: Afua Asantewaa

Source: Instagram

Although she could not break the record, she put Ghana's name on the map and made many Ghanaians proud.

An old video of the resilient young lady auditioning for Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has also surfaced online.

Afua Asantewaa, who has demonstrated passion for success on various occasions, appeared before the GMB selection panel during season six of the show to audition.

Luck, however, eluded her as she did not make it to the final round.

Afua Asantewaa impresses judges at GMB auditions

In the video making rounds online, the pretty young lady was captured speaking fluent English while telling the judges about her preparations for the contest.

She also impressed David Tontoh, one of the judges, with her spectacular singing and dancing when she took the mic to sing and perform a traditional dance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to old video of Afua Asantewaa at GMB auditions

Netizens who saw the footage were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Mr Okyere wrote:

"This girl has been fighting for stardom since tete."

@Aba Boatemaa wrote:

"Did I hear omo oo."

@yaw_agradaa_sarkcess wrote:

"Eeei then you too you do everything some."

@Michael Karl wrote:

"Eyi So klin."

@charitynartey762 wrote:

"She has spoiled our dance , tell her to come for tutorials."

@OBREMPON YERE wrote:

"Omooo ampa. Ayi parazone."

Afua Asantewaa announces plan to attempt Sing-A-Thon record again

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa has revealed her plan to attempt another sing-a-thon event for a Guinness World Records achievement.

The media personality says that she has learnt from politicians and the Ghana Black Stars team not to quit after failing.

Her announcement has gathered reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh