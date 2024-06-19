Afua Asantewaa has revealed her plan to attempt another sing-a-thon event for a Guinness World Records achievement

The media personality says that she has learnt from politicians and the Ghana Black Stars team not to quit after failing

Her announcement has gathered reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian tourism ambassador and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has again expressed her ambition to hold a Guinness World Record.

Afua Asantewaa. Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa plans to attempt another sing-a-thon

In an interview with GHOne TV, Afua Asantewaa revealed that she plans to attempt the sing-a-thon record again after failing in her first attempt.

According to Afua, she wants to follow in the footsteps of both Ghanaian politicians and the Ghana Black Stars team and not quit in her pursuit to hold the prestigious Guinness World Record.

She said:

"I have been thinking about it a lot, and I believe that the record attempt I embarked on is similar to the Black Stars participating in the World Cup, the Black Queens participating in an African Cup competition or a presidential candidate attempting for the presidency. I have never seen the Black Stars quit football because they didn't qualify for the World Cup. They still play all the time. I have seen presidential candidates who have not won the presidential seat but are still attempting. So if I have attempted the world record and was unsuccessful, It doesn't mean I have to give up."

Afia Asantewaa expressed optimism about holding the world record in her second attempt. She stated that she has more time to prepare for a second attempt at the record.

She said:

"We are still considering, and so, moving forward, I believe a lot has been learnt. We had only 2 weeks to attempt what we did in December 2023, so we have enough months to prepare properly and succeed once and for all to make Ghana proud if we decide to do so."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa's plan to attempt another sing-a-thon record

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afua Asantewaa's plan to attempt another sing-a-thon record.

@iamNotime commented:

"She needs the fame that bad. Failed attempt kroaa she went for thanksgiving tour. Then when she successfully breaks the record deɛ..."

@rudy_kwawuni commented:

"I don't get some ppl ooo is it wrong for her to try again? Haven't some of you written exams for like three times. Besides the attempt doesn't necessarily mean ppl shld come and watch her that might even be the reason for not accepting her first attempt becos of distraction."

@murray_jnr commented:

"Please enough we beg let someone else give it a try. Your voice was terrible and some Ghanaians because of support your own, they didn't tell you. At least someone with sweet voice should try."

@2020_four commented:

"Make sense a bit! How does Black Stars and presidential aspirants correlate to your singathon attempt?"

@kwazibruce commented:

"She did one thing, there norr she's a 'celebrity'. My people!"

Ghanaians blast Afua Asantewaa for singing Beyoncé's Halo in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa attempted to sing Beyoncé's famous Halo song at a star-studded event in Dubai during the launch of the Global Outstanding Women Awards at the Fashion Factory.

Fans of the Ghanaian tourism ambassador begged her to stop singing or undergo proper voice training if she wanted to impress the country with her singing prowess.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh