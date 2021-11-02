Keanu Reeves Gifts 4 John Wick Stuntmen Rolex Watches Worth GHc55k Each

John Wick actor Keanu Reeves showed his appreciation for stuntmen who worked on the film

The movie star gifted them Rolex Mariner watches with engraved messages expressing his gratitude

Keanu, known for his humility and giving spirit, lost his wife and child years back

Movie star Keanu Reeves, often touted as one of the most likable actors in Hollywood, has showcased his giving spirit.

Keanu Reeves bought four Rolexes for John Wick stuntmen. Photos: Gabe Conte.

According to GQ, Keanu gifted the stuntmen who worked on his acclaimed action film John Wick 4 pricey watches to show appreciation for their efforts.

Keanu gifted the four stuntmen bespoke Rolex Submariners, which cost around KSh 1 million each.

One of the stuntmen celebrated getting the gift from Keanu via an Instagram post, saying he enjoyed it.

“Giving his stuntmen and friends these special engraved Rolex watches was a truly fine gesture indeed!

I’m a Rolex man myself, so I enjoyed this too very much,” he wrote.

Keanu’s custom message

The timepieces featured custom messages from the movie star, who burst into the limelight through the acclaimed science fiction film, The Matrix.

“Thank you Keanu JW4 2021,” read the engraved messages on the back of the watches.

The Rolex Submariner is just the right gift for a crew of stuntmen, as the hard-wearing watch is built to handle even the most demanding jobs.

Photos of an excited Keanu handing over the watches surfaced on social media, and netizens reacted by writing:

@crv2005blue:

“I heard he’s very generous. I wish other celebrities were the same.”

@aliciachavez57”

“Keanu is such a sweet guy. Wish my dreams would come true someday.”

@trixxyfoxx97:

“It's funny how Keanu Reeves seems more excited about the Rolexes than the dudes he gave them to!”

Losing child, lover

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Keanu tragically lost his child and girlfriend, Jennifer Symes.

Jennifer and Keanu met at a promotional party in 1998, fell in love, and Jennifer became pregnant one year into the relationship.

Sadly, the baby was stillborn on December 24, 1999, at eight months. The grief of losing their daughter strained their relationship, and they separated.

In April 2001, the world woke to the sad news that Jennifer was involved in a tragic road accident.

Her death happened only a little over a year after the loss of her child with Keanu.

