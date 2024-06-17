Black Stars' new captain, Thomas Partey, has been spotted at the Christianborg Castle with his girlfriend

The football star took Janine Mackson on a tour of Ghana's historic slave fort, which became a seat of government

This comes after the Black Stars' victory in their World Cup qualifiers doubleheader and his 31st birthday

On June 13, this year, Ghanaian Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey celebrated his 31st birthday.

The celebration came on the back of the Black Stars' double victory against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Thomas Partey was recently spotted with his partner and mother of his new child touring some sites in Accra in what appears to be the couple's first public appearance in Ghana.

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Photo source: Facebook/GFAComms, Instagram/Janinetomi

Source: Instagram

Partey tours Ghana with his partner

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the football star was seen with his girlfriend at the Christianborg Castle in Osu.

Also known as Osu Castle, the landmark was a former 17th-century Danish trading and British colonial seat of government, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In February 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced plans to convert the Castle, which currently houses offices for some government employees, into a Heads of State Museum.

Thomas Partey and his wife's tour of the Castle garnered significant traction from Ghanaian fans who admire the Arsenal star.

Fans react to Partey and Janine's tour

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Partey's first public appearance in Ghana with his new girlfriend.

@koneylorinto said:

What did Ghanian girls do to our footballers

@PascalPoanlab noted:

Culture is missing!

Isaac Opoku Agyemang wrote:

Boys of little Brain ..they will never learn.

Kordorwu Wonder commented:

Partey, you could have gotten a decent, good looking, s*bmissive and God fearing lady from among your people of Krobo or Ghana rather than a naked walking one. Sad !!

Kwesi Brilliant added:

When you were poor you friend our local ladies but when you getting rich you bring in white ladies, Ghana ladies will get you ✊✊✊

Partey parties with Nana Aba Anamoah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba had been spotted partying hard with Partey on his birthday, and the pair seemed to be having the time of their lives.

The footballer turned 31 on June 13, 2024, and some of his Black Stars teammates were there at the party to show love.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh