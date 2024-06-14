Ghanaian player Thomas Partey left a broad smile on the faces of street children in Accra after spending time with them

The renowned player also donated some items, including rice, oil, drinks, etc., to the kids, who were delighted to see him

Netizens who saw the post marvelled and took to the comment section to praise Ghana's captain

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey, on June 13, 2024, celebrated his 31st birthday in a touching manner.

Instead of throwing a lavish party for friends and family, he celebrated the day with street children in Accra.

The talented Ghanaian player visited the Catholic Action for Street Children in Accra and donated some items to them.

The items included bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, exercise books, packs of drinking water, boxes of pens, etc.

Partey, by the gesture, brought smiles to the faces of many children in Accra who benefitted.

Catholic Action for Street Children give Partey a rousing welcome

Thomas Partey received a rousing welcome from his host, the Catholic Action for Street Children.

An online video shows the organisation welcoming the renowned player with a captivating traditional dance performance.

The children were also delighted to see the player and posed with him to take photos.

Netizens hail him

Netizens who saw the post on TikTok were highly impressed. They took to the comment section to hail the renowned Black Stars player for his gesture. Many showered various appellations on him.

@Derrick Osei Bonsu wrote:

"God should continue bless our captain."

@Miss_ajorkor1 wrote:

"Captain fantastic."

@CHOCO wrote:

"Captain TP."

