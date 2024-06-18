Jordan Ayew, in a video, visited a local chop bar at East Legon and ate some local dishes

The restaurant shared a video of his arrival on their TikTok page and captioned it with a show of excitement seeing the footballer at the eatery

In the video, Jordan could be seen greeting people before making his way into the restaurant

Ghanaian football sensation Jordan Ayew, in a video, visited a local chop bar in East Legon. The renowned Crystal Palace and Black Stars striker took some time off from his busy schedule to enjoy some local dishes.

The eatery, thrilled by the football star's presence, shared a video of Ayew's arrival on their TikTok page. The caption expressed their excitement and pride, highlighting the footballer's choice to eat at their establishment. They wrote:

Crystal Palace and Black Stars Striker - Jordan Ayew, came through to enjoy some delicious local dishes from us.

As Ayew made his way into the restaurant, the video showed him greeting a young boy with a warm smile.

The video went viral and many Ghanaians were pleased by his demeanor and calm nature. Some folks called him humble and grounded.

Jordan Ayew impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mikelsaba said:

just like the way he got time for the kid.God bless you Jordan

Isaac Boakye wrote:

he's so come and humble as well too

BOSSLADY VICE PRESIDENT reacted:

is only today that I have seen him laughing

Johnson 2050 said:

you see real rich guys they are simple, if he is not popular, you will never know he is rich

ameyaweffah wrote:

My first time of seeing him smiling

Benjamin Sam649 said:

First time to see chairman smiling

Jordan Ayew and relatives

In another story, Jordan Ayew was seen enjoying a good time in Ghana after playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

A video that went viral captured him and his relatives having fun while dancing to music.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Jordan Ayew for his performance for the Black Stars.

