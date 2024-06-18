Jordan Ayew: Ghanaian Footballer Visits Local Chop Bar, Eats Traditional Food In Video
- Jordan Ayew, in a video, visited a local chop bar at East Legon and ate some local dishes
- The restaurant shared a video of his arrival on their TikTok page and captioned it with a show of excitement seeing the footballer at the eatery
- In the video, Jordan could be seen greeting people before making his way into the restaurant
Ghanaian football sensation Jordan Ayew, in a video, visited a local chop bar in East Legon. The renowned Crystal Palace and Black Stars striker took some time off from his busy schedule to enjoy some local dishes.
The eatery, thrilled by the football star's presence, shared a video of Ayew's arrival on their TikTok page. The caption expressed their excitement and pride, highlighting the footballer's choice to eat at their establishment. They wrote:
Crystal Palace and Black Stars Striker - Jordan Ayew, came through to enjoy some delicious local dishes from us.
As Ayew made his way into the restaurant, the video showed him greeting a young boy with a warm smile.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The video went viral and many Ghanaians were pleased by his demeanor and calm nature. Some folks called him humble and grounded.
Jordan Ayew impresses Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
mikelsaba said:
just like the way he got time for the kid.God bless you Jordan
Isaac Boakye wrote:
he's so come and humble as well too
BOSSLADY VICE PRESIDENT reacted:
is only today that I have seen him laughing
Johnson 2050 said:
you see real rich guys they are simple, if he is not popular, you will never know he is rich
ameyaweffah wrote:
My first time of seeing him smiling
First time to see chairman smiling
Jordan Ayew and relatives
In another story, Jordan Ayew was seen enjoying a good time in Ghana after playing in the World Cup qualifiers.
A video that went viral captured him and his relatives having fun while dancing to music.
Many people who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Jordan Ayew for his performance for the Black Stars.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.