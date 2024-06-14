Osei Kwame Despite: Ghanaian Millionaire's Son Saahene Drinks Coconut In Video, Sparks Reactions
- Saahene, in a video, drank coconut in the comfort of his vehicle and seemed to be enjoying the fruit very much
- The young man, who is the son of Ghanaian millionaire business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, showed his simpler side
- In the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians were excited to see Saheene enjoying simple pleasures, while others praised his looks
Saahene, the son of Ghanaian millionaire business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, was seen drinking coconut water in the comfort of his vehicle in a video which has gone viral.
The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed Saahene enjoying the fruit with a look of contentment on his face. Despite being the son of one of Ghana’s wealthiest individuals, Saahene displayed his simpler side, a trait that has won him the hearts of many people.
Many Ghanaians took to the comments section of the video to express their delight. Many were excited to see Saahene enjoying the simple act of drinking coconut water.
In addition to the excitement, many followers also took the opportunity to praise Saahene’s looks. The ladies' man, who is popular for his stylish appearance, received numerous compliments from social media users.
Saheene receives compliments from admirers
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Christine said:
Coconut water is very good
lilyenn ❤️ commented:
next time get a straw so you don't stain your shirt. or sip small small
White_Marsh wrote:
prince of Accra
The boy is fine ❤️
kofimantse said:
Coconut water is good paa
Nadia Buari drinks Asana
In another story published by YEN.com.gh, famous Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, in a video, bought Asana by the roadside and drank it happily, much to the delight of her fans.
The actress said it was the first time she drank the local drink and noted that it was very nice.
Roselyn Ngissah, a fellow actress and friend of Nadia, took a video of the moment and shared it on her Instagram page.
Source: YEN.com.gh
